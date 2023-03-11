Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing date

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP today is ₹35, which is ₹10 below from is Friday GMP of ₹45. They said that Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP has been descending for the last two days as secondary market sentiments have remained weak for last two sessions last week. They went on to add that in last two days, Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP has tumbled from ₹73 to ₹35, which is more than 50 per cent depreciation in this time. However, they maintained that despite heavy sell off in last two days, Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP has remained in positive territory, which is a good signal. They said that grey market is trying to signal that Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO listing may be tepid but it is expected to give premium to the allottees.