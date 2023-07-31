Today, 8 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

Brigade Enterprises Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

Eih Associated Hotels Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

Fairchem Organics Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹7.50 . It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.20. It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd: The company has declared a special dividend of ₹20 and final dividend of ₹40. It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

VRL Logistics Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

