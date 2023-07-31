comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 09:21:03
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.35 1.12%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 262.2 1.53%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.6 0.87%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 641.5 0.99%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.55 -0.64%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Dividend Stocks: Brigade Enterprises, VRL Logistics and six other stocks to trade ex-dividend - July 31
Back

Dividend Stocks: Brigade Enterprises, VRL Logistics and six other stocks to trade ex-dividend - July 31

 1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:23 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Stock market news today: Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Eih Associated Hotels Ltd, and other stocks will trade ex-dividend today. Dividend details provided.

Today, 8 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. (iStock)Premium
Today, 8 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. (iStock)

Stock Market News: Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Eih Associated Hotels Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, and VRL Logistics Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Monday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

Today, 8 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Also Read: Q1 results today: Maruti Suzuki, Adani Green to GAIL — 45 companies to declare Q1 results 2023 on Monday

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

Brigade Enterprises Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

Eih Associated Hotels Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

Fairchem Organics Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 7.50 . It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 0.20. It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd: The company has declared a special dividend of 20 and final dividend of 40. It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

VRL Logistics Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 31, 2023.

Also Read: Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — July 31ead

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 09:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout