Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment date today: Divine Hira Jewellers IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, March 20). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Divine Hira Jewellers IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 3.93 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd, opened on Monday, March 17 and ended on Wednesday, March 19.

Investors can check the allotment information to find out the number of shares they have received, if applicable. The IPO's allocation status will show the quantity of shares assigned to them. Applicants who do not receive shares will initiate the return process. The shares that have been allocated will be credited to their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Friday, March 21. The refund procedure will also begin on Friday.

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, March 24 on NSE SME.

How to check Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 To enter your login information directly, go to the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Link to the IPO allocation for Divine Hira Jewellers.

Step 2 From the available options, select the company "Divine Hira Jewellers IPO."

Step 3 Choose “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.”

Step 4 Just click on "Search." You can check this on either a computer monitor or your phone's screen.

How to check Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To create an account, click on the ‘Click here to sign up’ link and enter your PAN on the NSE site.

Step 3 Provide your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 On the following page, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO GMP today Divine Hira Jewellers IPO GMP today is +7. This indicates Divine Hira Jewellers share price was trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Divine Hira Jewellers share price is indicated at ₹97 apiece, which is 7.78% higher than the IPO price of ₹90.

In light of the grey market activities observed over the past 11 sessions, the present GMP ( ₹7) is indicating a downward trend. The lowest recorded GMP stands at ₹0, whereas the highest GMP reached ₹32, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.