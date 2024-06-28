Divine Power Energy IPO Allotment: The subscription period for the initial public offering (IPO) of Divine Power Energy Ltd has ended and the investors now await the Divine Power Energy IPO allotment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divine Power IPO opened for subscription on June 25 and closed on June 27. Divine Power IPO allotment date is June 28 and the basis of allotment is likely to be fixed soon.

Investors can check Divine Power IPO allotment status online through the website of IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Divine Power IPO registrar.

The company is expected to fix the basis of allotment today, and credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on July 1, while it may initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can do a Divine Power IPO allotment status check online by following a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check Divine Power IPO allotment status online:

Divine Power IPO Allotment Status Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Divine Power Energy Limited’ in the Company Selection dropdown menu

Step 3] Choose among Application No, Beneficiary Id and PAN in the Selection Type

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha and click on ‘Search’

Your Divine Power IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Divine Power IPO Subscription Status Divine Power IPO received strong demand from investors as the issue was subscribed 393.67 times in total. The public issue has been subscribed 507.94 times in the retail category, 135.84 times in the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) category, and 473.74 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Divine Power IPO GMP Today Divine Power Energy shares are commanding a stellar premium in the grey market. Divine Power IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹61 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that Divine Power shares are trading higher by ₹61 than ther issue price in the grey market.

Considering the IPO price and the GMP today, the estimated Divine Power IPO listing price is ₹101 per share, a premium of 152.5% to the issue price of ₹40 per share.

Divine Power IPO Details Divine Power IPO commenced on June 25 and concluded on June 27. The company raised ₹22.76 crore from the SME IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 56.9 lakh equity shares.

Divine Power IPO price band was set at ₹36 to ₹40 per share.

Divine Power IPO allotment date is today, June 28 and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME. The IPO listing date is July 2.

Khambatta Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Divine Power IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

