Divine Power IPO Day 1: Issue fully booked on strong retail, NII demand; check GMP, subscription status, key dates.
Divine Power Energy Ltd's IPO, with a lot size of 3,000 shares, is open for subscription until June 27 at a price band of ₹36 to ₹40 per share. The company manufactures winding wires/strips for transformers and power distribution companies.
