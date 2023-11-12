Diwali 2023: 58 mainboard IPOs, 172 SME IPOs hit the Street since last Deepavali
IPO review: Kaynes Technology India, Global Health, Cyient DLM, Plaza Wires, and Senco Gold are among the top 10 mainboard IPOs since last Diwali. PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, RBM Infracon and Bondada Engineering are among the top 10 SME IPOs.
IPO Watch: Since the last Diwali season, between November 11, 2022, and this year, 58 mainboard initial public offers (IPOs) and 172 small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) IPOs have made it to the primary market, according data on trendlyne. Moreover, this year the primary market witnessed flurry of activity as multiple IPOs struck the D-Street, keeping investors alert through ongoing subscriptions and listings.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started