Diwali 2023: These 6 companies listed in Samvat 2079 gave multibagger returns; check full list
Six companies listed in Samvat 2079 have given multibagger returns (compared to their issue prices) so far while most of the remaining are trading above their issues prices.
Six companies listed in Samvat 2079 have given multibagger returns (compared to their issue prices) so far while most of the remaining are trading above their issues prices.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message