Do you know how an IPO works in India? Here's a step-by-step guide

A company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a pivotal moment in its development, marking the transition from a privately owned firm to a publicly traded one. In an IPO, a company makes its shares available to the public for the first time, allowing it to raise capital from a wide range of investors.

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The money raised is usually allocated to expanding the business, launching new products or initiatives, paying down debt, improving the balance sheet, or supporting future growth strategies. In addition to raising capital, an IPO boosts a company’s visibility, credibility, and market standing, while also offering liquidity to current shareholders and early backers.

Nevertheless, going public is a complicated and heavily regulated endeavour that demands meticulous planning and adherence to regulatory standards. In India, the IPO process is overseen by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which ensures transparency and safeguards investor interests.

The process involves several stages, such as hiring merchant bankers and other consultants, conducting due diligence, preparing offer documents, obtaining regulatory approvals, determining share prices, and allocating shares to investors.

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Understanding the IPO process is vital for both companies seeking to tap the capital markets and investors considering new listings. A solid understanding of how IPOs function can help stakeholders make informed choices and assess opportunities with greater accuracy.

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IPO Process: Step-by-Step Guide The IPO process is a structured and regulated procedure through which a private company offers its shares to the public for the first time and becomes a publicly listed company. In India, the process is governed by the SEBI and involves several stages to ensure transparency and investor protection.

Step 1: Appointment of Investment Bankers or Underwriters The process of going public begins with the company selecting one or more investment banks, known as merchant bankers or underwriters. These financial entities assess the company's business model, financial health, growth potential, assets, and liabilities. Drawing from this evaluation, they provide guidance on the issue size, valuation, pricing strategy, and the optimal timing for the IPO.

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The company and the underwriters formalise their agreement through an underwriting contract that specifies the offering terms, the capital to be raised, and the types of securities to be issued. Although underwriters play a role in promoting and distributing the shares, they do not assume all the risks linked to the public offering.

Step 2: Preparation of Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) and SEBI Approval The company, together with its advisors, compiles a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) that includes comprehensive information regarding the company's business activities, financial results, management team, market outlook, risks, aims of the issuance, and intended allocation of funds.

The DRHP is presented to SEBI and the Registrar of Companies (ROC) for evaluation. SEBI reviews the document to confirm that all significant information has been disclosed, enabling investors to make informed decisions. If SEBI finds any shortcomings or requests further information, it issues comments to the company for explanations or adjustments. Once the company responds to these comments and obtains approval, it can move forward with the public offering.

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Step 3: Application for Stock Exchange Listing After obtaining regulatory approvals, the company applies for listing its shares on a recognised stock exchange, typically the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), or both. Listing approval is essential as it enables investors to buy and sell the company's shares after the IPO.

Step 4: Roadshows and Investor Marketing Before the issue opens, the company and its underwriters conduct roadshows to promote the IPO among potential investors. Senior management meets institutional investors, mutual funds, foreign investors, and analysts to present the company's business model, growth strategy, and financial outlook.

These interactions help gauge investor interest and build confidence in the offering. In some cases, large institutional investors may be given an opportunity to participate in anchor investments before the IPO opens for public subscription.

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Step 5: Determining the Issue Price The company then selects the pricing methodology for the IPO, which can either utilise the fixed-price approach or the book-building technique.

Under the fixed-price approach, the company and its underwriters set a specific price at which shares will be offered to investors. On the other hand, the book-building technique involves setting a price range within which investors can submit their bids. The final issue price, known as the cut-off price, is determined based on investor interest and submitted bids. Most contemporary IPOs in India use the book-building method, as it enables effective price discovery.

Step 6: Opening of the IPO for Public Subscription Once the price or price band is finalised, the IPO opens for subscription. Investors can apply through banks, brokers, or online platforms using the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility. SEBI generally permits IPOs to remain open for three working days, although the subscription period may extend up to ten days in certain cases.

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The timing of an IPO is crucial. Companies often consider market conditions, investor sentiment, and competing public issues before deciding when to launch their offering.

Step 7: Share Allotment and Listing Once the subscription period concludes, the company determines the final issue price and files the final prospectus with SEBI and the ROC. Shares are distributed to investors based on demand levels. In cases of oversubscription, shares are allocated in accordance with SEBI's established allocation procedure, typically on a proportionate basis.

The shares assigned are credited to investors' demat accounts, while unsuccessful applicants receive refunds or the funds held are released. After the allotment, the company’s shares are listed on stock exchanges and become available for trading in the secondary market.

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The listing completion marks the end of the IPO process, enabling the company to tap public capital while giving investors a chance to participate in its future growth.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.