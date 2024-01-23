Docmode Health Tech IPO: Check date, price band, GMP and other details
Docmode Health Technologies IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹6.71 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 8.5 lakh shares.
Integrated learning solutions company Docmode Health Technologies Limited has announced the price band at ₹79 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).
