Docmode Health Tech IPO: Check date, price band, GMP and other details

Integrated learning solutions company Docmode Health Technologies Limited has announced the price band at ₹79 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO will open for subscription on January 25, 2024 and closes on January 30, 2024. Docmode Health Technologies IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹6.71 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 8.5 lakh shares.

Also read: Nova AgriTech IPO opens today: Latest GMP, price, date, 10 essential details to know about the IPO

The minimum lot size for an application is 1600 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹126,400. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (3,200 shares) amounting to ₹252,800.

About 50% of the issue is reserved for retail investors and the rest 50% is reserved for the rest of the investors.

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Docmode Health Technologies IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Docmode Health Technologies IPO is Rikhav Securities.

The allotment for the Docmode Health Technologies IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The shares will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, February 2, 2024.

Also read: EPACK Durable IPO: Check out 10 key things to know from RHP before investing

Paulson Paul Thazhathedath and Hans Albert Lewis are the promoters of the company.

Docmode Health Technologies IPO GMP today

Currently, the shares of Docmode Health Technologies are not available in the grey market. The shares of Docmode Health Technologie are available at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market today, say market observers.

Docmode Health Technologies Limited was founded in 2017 and provides integrated learning solutions for healthcare professionals and learners worldwide through online and offline learning models.

The company's offline learning modules include conferences and workshops, while the online modules include courses developed by the company's content development team or by medical institutions and medical associations (medical professional organizations) and experts/opinion leaders.

Also read: Brisk Technovision IPO: Issue fully booked on day 1 led by retail investors; check GMP

The company also provides a platform for interprofessional, cross-sector learning through panel discussions and courses, and users can utilize its performance assessment tools to improve their clinical acumen in daily medical practice.

The company saw its revenue increased by 165.12% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 111.3% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

The market capitalization of Docmode Health Technologies IPO is ₹24.83 crore.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!