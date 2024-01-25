Docmode Health Tech IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Docmode Health Tech IPO: Docmode Health Technologies IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹6.71 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 8.5 lakh shares.
Docmode Health Tech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Docmode Health Technologies received mixed response from investors on Thursday, January 25, as the public issue was subscribed 2.78 times on the first day of bidding. Docmode Health Tech IPO opened for subscription today and will close on January 30, 2023.
