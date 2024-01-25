Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Docmode Health Tech IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details

Docmode Health Tech IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details

Nikita Prasad

  • Docmode Health Tech IPO: Docmode Health Technologies IPO is a fixed price issue of 6.71 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 8.5 lakh shares.

Docmode Health Technologies IPO is a fixed price issue of 6.71 crore

Docmode Health Tech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Docmode Health Technologies received mixed response from investors on Thursday, January 25, as the public issue was subscribed 2.78 times on the first day of bidding. Docmode Health Tech IPO opened for subscription today and will close on January 30, 2023.

Docmode Health Tech IPO received mixed response from retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs) on the first day as the the portion reserved for NIIs was under-subscribed.

Docmode Health Technologies Limited was founded in 2017 and provides integrated learning solutions for healthcare professionals and learners worldwide through online and offline learning models.

The company's offline learning modules include conferences and workshops, while the online modules include courses developed by the company's content development team or by medical institutions and medical associations (medical professional organizations) and experts/opinion leaders.

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.