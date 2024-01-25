Docmode Health Tech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Docmode Health Technologies received mixed response from investors on Thursday, January 25, as the public issue was subscribed 2.78 times on the first day of bidding. Docmode Health Tech IPO opened for subscription today and will close on January 30, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Docmode Health Tech IPO received mixed response from retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs) on the first day as the the portion reserved for NIIs was under-subscribed.

Docmode Health Technologies Limited was founded in 2017 and provides integrated learning solutions for healthcare professionals and learners worldwide through online and offline learning models.

The company's offline learning modules include conferences and workshops, while the online modules include courses developed by the company's content development team or by medical institutions and medical associations (medical professional organizations) and experts/opinion leaders.

