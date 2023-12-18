DOMS Industries IPO allotment date: The DOMS Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised soon today (Monday, December 18). The investors who applied for the issue can check DOMS Industries IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. DOMS IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and closed on Friday, December 15. On day 3, DOMS Industries IPO subscription status was 93.52 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The DOMS Industries IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, December 20.

If you applied for the shares, here's how the DOMS IPO allotment status can be checked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the DOMS IPO, you can do a DOMS IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the DOMS Industries IPO allotment status of your application below: DOMS Industries IPO: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to DOMS Industries IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6 Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check DOMS Industries IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- DOMS IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check DOMS IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- DOMS IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DOMS Industries IPO GMP today DOMS IPO GMP today or DOMS Industries grey market premium is +530, similar to the previous two sessions. This indicates DOMS share price were trading at a premium of ₹530 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of DOMS share price is ₹1,320 apiece, which is 67.09% higher than the IPO price of ₹790. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on last 17 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹530, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.