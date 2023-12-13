IPO Review: DOMS Industries IPO and India Shelter Finance IPO open for subscription today: Which one should you buy?
DOMS Industries IPO and India Shelter Finance IPO have opened for subscription today. So far DOMS Industries IPO has seen stellar response from investors while the India Shelter Finance IPO is trying to sail through its first day of subscription.
With six IPOs scheduled, including the debut of DOMS Industries and the opening of India Shelter Finance for subscription today, the IPO market is buzzing with activity once more. With the macro environment becoming increasingly busy and the Sensex and Nifty 50 touching all-time highs, investors appear to be extremely overwhelmed and alert about the events unfolding in real time.
