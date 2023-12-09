DOMS Industries IPO: Check latest GMP, other issue details ahead of the issue opening on December 13
DOMS Industries IPO GMP today indicates strong listing at a premium of ₹385. DOMS IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10.
DOMS Industries IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15. The DOMS IPO date for allocation to anchor investors is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 12. DOMS IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10. DOMS IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.
