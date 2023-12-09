DOMS Industries IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15. The DOMS IPO date for allocation to anchor investors is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 12. DOMS IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10. DOMS IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The main activities of DOMS Industries Limited, a manufacturer of stationery and art products, are designing, developing, producing, and marketing a broad variety of these goods under the DOMS trademark. The company will have established a presence in more than 40 nations as of March 31, 2023. For its primary products, pencils and mathematical instrument boxes, the company held a 29% and 30% market share in Fiscal 2023, respectively.

Reports and market participants claim that DOMS Industries shares were trading in the grey market even prior to the price band being set.

Let's check what does DOMS Industries IPO GMP today or DOMS Industries grey market premium signal ahead of opening for subscription; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DOMS Industries IPO GMP today DOMS IPO GMP today or DOMS Industries grey market premium is +385. This indicates DOMS share price were trading at a premium of ₹385 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of DOMS share price is ₹1,175 apiece, which is 48.73% higher than the IPO price of ₹790.

Based on last 8 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹481, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

DOMS Industries IPO details DOMS Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares with face value of ₹10 each by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹850 crore. DOMS Industries IPO issue size is ₹1,200 crore.

The net proceeds from the new issue will be used, in part, to pay for general corporate purposes and the cost of building a new manufacturing facility to increase production capacity for a variety of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers and highlighters.

The book running lead managers (BRLM) of the DOMS IPO are JM Financial Limited, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities Limited, and Iifl Securities Ltd. The registrar of the DOMS IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

DOMS Industries IPO Review “DOMS Industries is the fastest growing 2nd largest leader in stationary and related material products. It has marked tremendous growth since FY23 and that indicates its prospects going forward. It is on an expansion spree to enhance its product range as well as capacity to meet the rising demand. Based on FY24 earnings, the issue appears fully priced. Investors may consider parking of funds for the medium to long term in this emerging leader in the segment," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

