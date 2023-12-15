DOMS Industries IPO: Check out 10 key things to know from RHP before investing
DOMS Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares with face value of ₹10 each by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹850 crore.
DOMS Industries IPO date of subscription opens on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15. DOMS Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10. DOMS Industries IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.
