DOMS Industries IPO date of subscription opens on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15. DOMS Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10. DOMS Industries IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DOMS Industries IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. A discount of ₹75 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees biding in the employee reservation portion.

DOMS Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares with face value of ₹10 each by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹850 crore. DOMS Industries IPO issue size is ₹1,200 crore.

The net proceeds from the new issue will be used, in part, to pay for general corporate purposes and the cost of building a new manufacturing facility to increase production capacity for a variety of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers and highlighters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The book running lead managers (BRLM) of the DOMS IPO are JM Financial Limited, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities Limited, and Iifl Securities Ltd. The registrar of the DOMS IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Here are 10 key things from the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that investors might want to know before subscribing to the issue.

DOMS Industries IPO Promoters The company's promoters are Santosh Rasiklal Raveshia, Sanjay Mansukhlal Rajani, Ketan Mansukhlal Rajani, Chandni Vijay Somaiya, and FILA. The promoters' stake in the business as of December 2, according to Red Herring Prospectus, is as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DOMS IPO promoters and promoter group details

DOMS Industries IPO Peers As per the RHP, the company's listed peers are Kokuyo Camlin Limited (with a P/E of 64.14), Linc Limited (with a P/E of 28.15), Navneet Education Limited (with a P/E of 15.86), and Flair Writing Industries Limited (with a P/E of 35.76).

DOMS Industries business DOMS Industries Ltd designs, develops, produces, and markets a broad variety of stationery and art products, primarily under our flagship brand, "DOMS," both domestically and internationally, as of September 30, 2023, according to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Technopak Report, DOMS Industries is the second-biggest player in the Indian market for branded "stationery and art" products, holding a market share of about 12% by value as of fiscal 2023.

Across seven categories—scholastic stationery, scholastic art material, paper stationery, kits and combos, office supplies, hobby and craft, and fine art products—DOMS Industries provides consumers with well-designed and high-quality “stationery and art material" products.

DOMS Industries industry The global market for school (scholastic) stationery products was estimated by Technopak Report to be worth USD 61 billion in CY 22. The market is anticipated to reach roughly USD 68 billion by CY 27 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% from CY 22 to CY 27. The Indian market for stationery and art supplies has grown steadily over the years, and as of FY 23, its estimated value was ₹38,500 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DOMS Industries IPO Group companies DOMS Industries, group companies include, Canson SAS, Clapjoy Innovations Private Limited, Daler Rowney Limited, Dixon Comercializadora SA de CV, Dixon Ticonderoga Company, Inxon Pens & Stationery Private Limited, FILA Argentina S.A., FILA Art and Craft Limited, Fila Canson Do Brasil Productos de Artes e Escolar Ltda, F.I.L.A. Chile Ltda, FILA Dixon Stationery (Kunshan) Co., Ltd, Fixy Adhesives Private Limited, Johann Froescheis Lyra Bleistift Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG, Kika V-Comm Private Limited, PT. Lyra Akrelux, St. Cuthberts Mill Limited, and Uniwrite Pens and Plastics Private Limited.

"As on the date of this Red Herring Prospectus, all our Group Companies, except, Clapjoy Innovations Private Limited are engaged to a limited extent, in a similar line of business as ours, and to this limited extent, there may be common pursuits between our Company and such respective Group Company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Inxon Pens & Stationery Private Limited, Fixy Adhesives Private Limited and Uniwrite Pens and Plastics Private Limited are authorised by their constitutional documents to carry on similar business operations as our Company. However, as on the date of this Red Herring Prospectus, they do not have any business operations," the company said in its RHP.

DOMS Industries IPO Key Risks First, among the many risks, the company faces the risk of product concentration, whereby a sizable portion—60.23 percent, 59.06%, 59.54%, and 62.12% of our Gross Product Sales in Fiscals 2021, 2022, and 2023, as well as the six months that ended on September 30, 2023, respectively—was derived from the sale of our key products. Similarly, a sizable portion—36.99%, 33.35%, 31.66%, and 32.49% of our Gross Product Sales in Fiscals 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively—is attributable to the sale of "wooden pencils."

Any drop in the gross product sales of the major products, particularly "wooden pencils," could have a negative impact on the company's operations, financial situation, and business results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Distribution risk is another, as the company's gross product sales in each of the last three fiscal years and the six months ending September 30, 2023, were largely (more than 70.00%) dependent on the "general trade" distribution network. Ineffective management of their "general trade" distribution network could negatively affect their operations, financial situation, and business.

DOMS Industries Financials Over the last three fiscal years, the company has shown stable financial performance. From Fiscal 2021 to Fiscal 2023, its gross product sales and revenue from operations grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 72.69% and 73.45%, respectively. Over the same period, its EBITDA margin (%) increased from 7.45% to 15.40%, and its return on capital employed (ROCE) increased from 0.36% to 33.31%.

DOMS Industries Manufacturing facility The Umbergaon and Jammu manufacturing facilities are where the company primarily conducts its manufacturing operations. TheirUmbergaon Manufacturing Facilities are the sole provider of supply for producing the "stationery and art material" goods. Additionally, the company uses its Jammu Manufacturing Facility to produce "wooden slats."

DOMS Industries significant expenditures As per the company's RHP, upholding and improving the reputation of their brand might necessitate substantial financial outlays and investments in domains like research and development, media and publicity-driven advertising and marketing, and staff development and training.

The table above sets forth the expenditure incurred towards advertisement and business promotion in the period stated.

Diversity Metrics of key players "Indian stationery and art materials market exported products valued about ₹5,732 crore in FY 23 to major export markets like USA. Many branded players are generating a significant share of their revenue through exports. Key players like DOMS have exported stationery products valued ₹258 crores in FY 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key players in the industry generate a substantial share of their revenues from a single category. For example, players like Hindustan Pencils and Luxor generate ~60% and ~75% respectively of revenue from its largest category. On the other hand, DOMS generated only ~34% of revenue from its largest category in FY23, lowest among its peers, showcasing a de-risked business profile and headroom to grab market share across categories," explained the company in its RHP.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

