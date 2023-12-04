DOMS Industries IPO: Date, GMP, other details of first mainboard IPO with T+3 listing
DOMS Industries IPO date: The public issue will open on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023
DOMS Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited is going to create history on 13th December 2023. As T+3 listing has become mandatory from 1st december 2023, DOMS Industries IPO will be the first mainboard IPO that is going to hit primary markets in this month.
