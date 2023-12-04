DOMS Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited is going to create history on 13th December 2023. As T+3 listing has become mandatory from 1st december 2023, DOMS Industries IPO will be the first mainboard IPO that is going to hit primary markets in this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DOMS Industries IPO will open on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 15th December 2023. The company aims to raise ₹1200 crore from its public offer and investors are eagerly waiting for the announcement of DOMS Industries IPO price band.

Meanwhile, shares of DOMS Industries Limited have become available in grey market. As per the market observers, shares of DOMS Industries Limited are trading at a premium of ₹170 in grey market today.

Important DOMS Industries IPO details Here we list out important details in regard to DOMS Industries IPO:

1] DOMS Industries IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹170 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] DOMS Industries IPO date: The public issue will open on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023. However, an official notification on BSE and NSE is still awaited.

3] DOMS Industries IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1200 crore from this public offer. Out of these ₹1200 crore, ₹350 crore is aimed from issuance of fresh shares whereas the rest ₹850 crore will be reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

4] DOMS Industries IPO allotment date: As this will be the first mainboard IPO opening with mandatory T+3 listing rules, DOMS Industries IPO allotment date is most likely on 18th December 2023 as 16th and 17th December will be weekend and normally a company offering its shares in primary market don't announce share allocation on weekends.

5] DOMS Industries IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

6] DOMS Industries IPO listing: The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

7] DOMS Industries IPO listing date: As T+3 listing has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, DOMS Industries IPO listing date is most likely on 20th December 2023.

The company has said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that net proceeds of ₹350 crore coming via fresh issue will be utilized for establishing a new manufacturing facility to expand its production capabilities and meeting other corporate purposes.

