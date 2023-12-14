DOMS Industries IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 16.44 times on second day; retail investors steal the show
DOMS Industries IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15.
DOMS Industries IPO Subscription Status: DOMS Industries IPO received strong response from investors on Thursday, December 14, as the issue was subscribed 16.44 times on the second day of bidding. DOMS Industries IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15.
