DOMS Industries IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 16.44 times on second day; retail investors steal the show

DOMS Industries IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 16.44 times on second day; retail investors steal the show

Nikita Prasad

  • DOMS Industries IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15.

DOMS Industries IPO Day 2 Live Updates: DOMS Industries IPO has opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15.

DOMS Industries IPO Subscription Status: DOMS Industries IPO received strong response from investors on Thursday, December 14, as the issue was subscribed 16.44 times on the second day of bidding. DOMS Industries IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15.

DOMS Industries IPO received positive response from retail investors, non-institutional investors (NIIS), and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) on day 2. All the three portions were oversubscribed on the second day.

DOMS Industries Ltd designs, develops, produces, and markets a broad variety of stationery and art products, primarily under our flagship brand, "DOMS," both domestically and internationally.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
