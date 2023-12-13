DOMS Industries IPO garners ₹537.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue opening
DOMS Industries IPO raised a capital of ₹537.7 crore through an anchor book process on Tuesday, December 12. A total of 55 anchor investors were a part of the anchor book process.
DOMS Industries IPO anchor investors: DOMS Industries IPO garnered a capital of ₹537.7 crore through an anchor book process on Tuesday, December 12. A total of 55 anchor investors were a part of the process and a number of well-known investors, included Goldman Sachs, Theleme India Master Fund, Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Optimix Wholesale Global Emerging Markets, Fidelity Funds, and Belgrave Investment Fund, took part in the public issue's anchor book.
