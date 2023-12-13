DOMS Industries IPO anchor investors: DOMS Industries IPO garnered a capital of ₹537.7 crore through an anchor book process on Tuesday, December 12. A total of 55 anchor investors were a part of the process and a number of well-known investors, included Goldman Sachs, Theleme India Master Fund, Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Optimix Wholesale Global Emerging Markets, Fidelity Funds, and Belgrave Investment Fund, took part in the public issue's anchor book. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The IPO Committee of the company at its meeting held on December 12, 2023, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer, has finalised allocation of 68,06,961 equity shares, to anchor investors at anchor investor allocation price of ₹790 per equity share (including share premium of ₹780 per equity share)," the company said in an exchange filing.

Out of the 68,06,961 equity shares that were allotted to aforementioned investors, the company stated in an exchange filing that 10, domestic mutual funds that have applied through a total of 27 schemes will receive 25,95,960 equity shares, or 38.14% of the total allocation to anchor investors.

DOMS Industries IPO details DOMS Industries IPO will open for subscription today (Wednesday, December 13), and will close on Friday, December 15. DOMS Industries IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10. DOMS Industries IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

DOMS Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares with face value of ₹10 each by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹850 crore. DOMS Industries IPO issue size is ₹1,200 crore.

The net proceeds from the new issue will be used, in part, to pay for general corporate purposes and the cost of building a new manufacturing facility to increase production capacity for a variety of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers and highlighters.

The book running lead managers (BRLM) of the DOMS IPO are JM Financial Limited, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities Limited, and IIFL Securities Ltd. The registrar of the DOMS IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

DOMS Industries IPO GMP today DOMS IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +495. This indicates DOMS share price were trading at a premium of ₹495 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of DOMS share price is ₹1,285 apiece, which is 62.66% higher than the IPO price of ₹790.

Based on last 12 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹495, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

