DOMS share price sees a stellar debut, should buy, sell or hold the stock?
DOMS Industries share price makes blockbuster debut, listed at ₹1,400 per share, 77.2% higher than issue price. DOMS Industries share price marginally slips into red zone after initial gains, trading 0.7% lower at ₹1,390.40 per share.
DOMS Industries share price made a blockbuster debut on the bourses today. On NSE and BSE, DOMS Industries share price today was listed at ₹1,400 per share, 77.2% higher than the issue price of ₹790. DOMS share price extended gains following its listing. Currently, at 10:48 IST, DOMS Industries share price has slightly slipped into the red zone. DOMS IPO share price is trading 0.7% lower at ₹1,390.40 apiece on NSE.
