DOMS Industries IPO Opens Today Live Updates: DOMS IPO opens for subscription today, December 13 and will close on December 15. DOMS designs, develops, produces, and markets a broad variety of stationery and art products under flagship brand - "DOMS". According to the Technopak Report, DOMS Industries is the second-biggest player in the Indian market for branded "stationery and art" products, holding a market share of about 12% by value as of fiscal 2023.
DOMS Industries IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10. The lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.
DOMS Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹850 crore
DOMS IPO opens today: DOMS Industries IPO key dates
DOMS Industries IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15. Tentatively, DOMS IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, December 18 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, December 19, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. DOMS IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 20.
DOMS IPO opens today: DOMS raises ₹537.7 crore through anchor investors
DOMS raised ₹537.7 crore through anchor investors, a day ahead of its IPO opening for bidding. Big institutions that participated include SBI mutual fund, HDFC mutual fund, Goldman Sachs.
