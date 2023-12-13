DOMS Industries IPO Opens Today Live Updates: DOMS IPO opens for subscription today, December 13 and will close on December 15. DOMS designs, develops, produces, and markets a broad variety of stationery and art products under flagship brand - "DOMS". According to the Technopak Report, DOMS Industries is the second-biggest player in the Indian market for branded "stationery and art" products, holding a market share of about 12% by value as of fiscal 2023.

DOMS Industries IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10. The lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

DOMS Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹850 crore