DOMS Industries IPO Open Today Live Updates: DOMS Industries IPO was subscribed 5.72 times on day 1. Retail investors responded incredibly well to the DOMS IPO within few minutes of it being available for subscription, and the portion that was fully booked. All of the portions were eventually oversubscribed on day 1. DOMS Industries IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15.

On day 1, DOMS IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 19.16 times, NII portion was subscribed 7.96 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 6%. Employee portion has been subscribed 9.26 times.

DOMS Industries IPO received bids for 5,05,30,536 shares against 88,37,407 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

DOMS designs, develops, produces, and markets a broad variety of stationery and art products under flagship brand - "DOMS". According to the Technopak Report, DOMS Industries is the second-biggest player in the Indian market for branded "stationery and art" products, holding a market share of about 12% by value as of fiscal 2023.

DOMS Industries IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10. The lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

DOMS Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹850 crore.