DOMS Industries IPO opens today: GMP, price band, issue details, 10 key things to know before investing in DOMS IPO
DOMS Industries IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15. DOMS IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity.
DOMS Industries IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13. DOMS Industries Ltd designs, develops, produces, and markets a broad variety of stationery and art products, primarily under our flagship brand, "DOMS," both domestically and internationally, as of September 30, 2023, according to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
