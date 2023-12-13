DOMS Industries IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13. DOMS Industries Ltd designs, develops, produces, and markets a broad variety of stationery and art products, primarily under our flagship brand, "DOMS," both domestically and internationally, as of September 30, 2023, according to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Technopak Report, DOMS Industries is the second-biggest player in the Indian market for branded "stationery and art" products, holding a market share of about 12% by value as of fiscal 2023.

Across seven categories—scholastic stationery, scholastic art material, paper stationery, kits and combos, office supplies, hobby and craft, and fine art products—DOMS Industries provides consumers with well-designed and high-quality “stationery and art material" products.

With a broad multi-channel distribution network and a robust pan-Indian presence, DOMS Industries served over 45 countries across the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East as of September 30, 2023.

As per the RHP, the company's listed peers are Kokuyo Camlin Limited (with a P/E of 64.14), Linc Limited (with a P/E of 28.15), Navneet Education Limited (with a P/E of 15.86), and Flair Writing Industries Limited (with a P/E of 35.76).

Over the last three fiscal years, the company has shown stable financial performance. From Fiscal 2021 to Fiscal 2023, its gross product sales and revenue from operations grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 72.69% and 73.45%, respectively. Over the same period, its EBITDA margin (%) increased from 7.45% to 15.40%, and its return on capital employed (ROCE) increased from 0.36% to 33.31%.

Here are the 10 key things to know about DOMS Industries Limited IPO:

DOMS Industries IPO date: DOMS Industries IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15.

DOMS IPO price band: DOMS Industries IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

DOMS IPO lot size: DOMS Industries IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: DOMS Industries IPO garnered a capital of ₹537.7 crore through an anchor book process on Tuesday, December 12.

DOMS Industries IPO details: DOMS Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares with face value of ₹10 each by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹850 crore. DOMS Industries IPO issue size is ₹1,200 crore.

DOMS Industries IPO objective: The net proceeds from the new issue will be used, in part, to pay for general corporate purposes and the cost of building a new manufacturing facility to increase production capacity for a variety of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers and highlighters.

DOMS IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, DOMS IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, December 18 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, December 19, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. DOMS IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 20.

Lead Manager and Registrar of DOMS Industries IPO: The book running lead managers (BRLM) of the DOMS IPO are JM Financial Limited, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities Limited, and IIFL Securities Ltd. The registrar of the DOMS IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

DOMS Industries IPO reservation: DOMS Industries IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. A discount of ₹75 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees biding in the employee reservation portion.

DOMS Industries IPO GMP today: DOMS IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +505. This indicates DOMS share price were trading at a premium of ₹505 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of DOMS Industries share price is ₹1,295 apiece, which is 63.92% higher than the IPO price of ₹790.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

