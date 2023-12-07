DOMS IPO announces price band at ₹750-790 per share: GMP, issue details, more…
DOMS Industries IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10. The floor price is 75 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 79 times the face value of the equity shares.
DOMS IPO price band : DOMS Industries IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10. DOMS Industries IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15. The allocation to anchor investors for DOMS IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 12.
