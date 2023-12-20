DOMS Industries share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE and BSE, DOMS Industries share price today was listed at ₹1,400 per share, 77.2% higher than the issue price of ₹790. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DOMS Industries IPO date of subscription was scheduled for Wednesday, December 13, and closed on Friday, December 15. DOMS Industries IPO price band was set in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10. DOMS Industries IPO lot size was 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

DOMS IPO received stellar response from investor and was subscribed 93.52 times at the end of day 3.

DOMS Industries IPO details DOMS Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares with face value of ₹10 each by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹850 crore. DOMS Industries IPO issue size is ₹1,200 crore.

The net proceeds from the new issue will be used, in part, to pay for general corporate purposes and the cost of building a new manufacturing facility to increase production capacity for a variety of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers and highlighters.

The book running lead managers (BRLM) of the DOMS IPO are JM Financial Limited, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities Limited, and Iifl Securities Ltd. The registrar of the DOMS IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

DOMS Industries IPO GMP today DOMS IPO GMP today or DOMS Industries grey market premium is +510, similar to the previous session. This indicates DOMS share price were trading at a premium of ₹510 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of DOMS IPO share price is ₹1,300 apiece, which is 64.56% higher than the IPO price of ₹790.

Based on last 19 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹530, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

