DOMS IPO allotment: After closure of bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Ltd, share allotment has been declared now. Those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check DOMS IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE websire or at the official website of DOMS IPO registrar — Link Intime India Private Limited.

Meanwhile, after declaration of DOMS IPO allotment, shares of the stationery brand has remained strong in grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of DOMS Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹542 in grey market today.

DOMS IPO allotment check As mentioned above, investors can go for DOMS IPO allotment check online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. However, for comvenience, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link In time portal — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check DOMS IPO allotment status online.

DOMS IPO allotment status check on BSE To check one's DOMS IPO allotment status online on BSE, one needs to login at direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select DOMS Industries Lmited IPO;

3] Enter DOMS IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your DOMS IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

DOMS IPO allotment status check on Link Intime To check one's DOMS IPO allotment status online by logging in at Link Intime's website, one needs to login at direct Link Intime portal — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your DOMS IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

DOMS IPO GMP According to market observers, DOMS IPO grey market premium (GMP) is ₹542, which means grey market is expecting that DOMS IPO listing price would be around ₹1332 ( ₹790 + ₹542) per equity share. So, after announcement of share allotment, grey market is signaling that DOMS IPO may have a strong listing.

DOMS IPO listing date In the wake of T+3 listing schedule, DOMS Industires share price is expected to list on 20th December 2023 i.e. on tomorrow.

