DOMS IPO: GMP jumps as issue opens next week. Date, price, other details of upcoming IPO
DOMS IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹195 in grey market today, say market observers
DOMS IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited is going to hit Indian primary market on 13th December 2023. The public issue worth ₹1200 crore will remain open for bidders till 15th December 2023. This means, public offer will open on Wednesday next week and it will remain open till Friday next week. The company is yet to declare DOMS IPO price band but after the announcement of DOMs IPO date of subscription, shares of the company have started to trade in grey market. According to market observers, shares of DOMS Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹195 in grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started