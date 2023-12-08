DOMS IPO: GMP jumps as issue opens next week. Date, price, other details of upcoming IPO
DOMS IPO GMP today: Shares of the pencil maker company are available at a premium of ₹470 in grey market today
DOMS IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited is going to hit primary market on 13th December 2023 i.e. on Wednesday next week. As per the DOMS IPO date of subscription, the public issue will open on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 15th December 2023. The pencil maker ompany has fixed DOMS IPO price and at ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share. The stationary company aims to raise ₹1200 crore from its initial offer.
