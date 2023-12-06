DOMS IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited is going to hit Indian primary market on 13th December 2023. The public issue worth ₹1200 crore will remain open for bidders till 15th December 2023. This means, public offer will open on Wednesday next week and it will remain open till Friday next week. The company is yet to declare DOMS IPO price band but after the announcement of DOMs IPO date of subscription, shares of the company have started to trade in grey market. According to market observers, shares of DOMS Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹195 in grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As T+3 listing has become mandatory from 1st december 2023, DOMS Industries IPO will be the first mainboard IPO that is going to hit primary markets in this month.

DOMS IPO GMP today Market observers said that DOMS Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹195, which is ₹25 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹170. They said that bull trend on Dalal Street and over crowded primary market could be the possible reason for such rise in grey market sentiments. They said that Nifty 50 index and other benchmark indices have been climbing new highs for the last few sessions and this has triggered positive sentiments in unlisted stock market as well. They said that once DOMS IPO price band is announced, some more upside in DOMS IPO GMP can be expected provided stock market sentiment remains positive at that time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important DOMS Industries IPO details 1] DOMS Industries IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹195 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] DOMS IPO date: The public issue will open on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023. However, an official notification on BSE and NSE is still awaited.

3] DOMS IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1200 crore from this public offer. Out of these ₹1200 crore, ₹350 crore is aimed from issuance of fresh shares whereas the rest ₹850 crore will be reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] DOMS Industries IPO allotment date: As this will be the first mainboard IPO opening with mandatory T+3 listing rules, DOMS Industries IPO allotment date is most likely on 18th December 2023 as 16th and 17th December will be weekend and normally a company offering its shares in primary market don't announce share allocation on weekends.

5] DOMS Industries IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

6] DOMS Industries IPO listing date: The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Most likely DOMS IPO listing date is 20th December 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

