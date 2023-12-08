DOMS IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited is going to hit primary market on 13th December 2023 i.e. on Wednesday next week. As per the DOMS IPO date of subscription, the public issue will open on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 15th December 2023. The pencil maker ompany has fixed DOMS IPO price and at ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share. The stationary company aims to raise ₹1200 crore from its initial offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, DOMS Industries share price has skyrocketed in grey market following strong sentiments in Indian stock market. According to stock market observers, shares of DOMS Industries are available at a premium of ₹470 in grey market today.

DOMS IPO GMP today Market observers said that DOMS IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹470, which is ₹300 higher from its Tuesday GMP of ₹195. Market observers said that DOMS IPO GMP has surged following bullish sentiments on Dalal Street in which all equity indices climbed to life-time high. They went on to add that positive sentiments at Indian stock market pushed primary market sentiments, which led to robust rise in DOMS IPO GMP. They said that DOMS IPO may receive strong response if the bull trend continues on Dalal Street for next week as well.

Important DOMS IPO details 1] DOMS IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹470 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] DOMS IPO date: The public issue will open on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023. However, an official notification on BSE and NSE is still awaited.

3] DOMS IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1200 crore from this public offer. Out of these ₹1200 crore, ₹350 crore is aimed from issuance of fresh shares whereas the rest ₹850 crore will be reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

4] DOMS IPO price: The company has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share.

5] DOMS Industries IPO allotment date: As this will be the first mainboard IPO opening with mandatory T+3 listing rules, DOMS Industries IPO allotment date is most likely on 18th December 2023 as 16th and 17th December will be weekend and normally a company offering its shares in primary market don't announce share allocation on weekends.

6] DOMS Industries IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

7] DOMS Industries IPO listing: The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

8] DOMS Industries IPO listing date: Most likely DOMS IPO listing date is 20th December 2023.

