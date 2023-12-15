DOMS IPO: GMP jumps on strong subscription status. Should you apply as bidding ends today?
DOMS IPO GMP: Shares of the stationery brand are available at a premium of ₹502 in grey market today, say market observers
DOMS IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Ltd opened for subscribers on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023. So, bidding for DOMS IPO ends today or in other words, investors have just one day in hand to apply for this IPO. As per the DOMS IPO subscription status, the public issue worth ₹1,200 crore has received strong response from investors in first two days of subscription. The stationery brand has fixed DOMS IPO price at ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share.
