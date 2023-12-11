comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 11 2023 09:15:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 0.23%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 718.3 0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 616.8 0.46%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 418.75 -0.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.3 0.48%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  DOMS IPO: GMP jumps. Price, date, other details of upcoming IPO
Back Back

DOMS IPO: GMP jumps. Price, date, other details of upcoming IPO

 Asit Manohar

DOMS IPO GMP today: Shares of the stationary brand are available at a premium of ₹482 in grey market today

DOMS IPO date: The public issue will open for subscruiption on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
DOMS IPO date: The public issue will open for subscruiption on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

DOMS IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited is going to to hit primary market this week. As T+3 listing rule has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, this would be one of the first two public issues that will open for subscription on 13th December 2023 i.e. on Wednesday. 

Other public issue that will open on 13th December 2023 is India Shelter Finance Limited. DOMS IPO date of subcription opens on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023. The company has fixed DOMS IPO price at 750 to 790 per equity share.

Meanwhile, DOMS Industries shares are gaining strength in unlisted stock market after making debut last week. According to market observers, shares of DOMS Industries Limited are available at a premium of 482 in grey market today.

Important DOMS IPO details

1] DOMS IPO GMP today: Acording to market observers, DOMS shares are available at a premium of 482 in grey market today, which is 12 higher from its weekend GMP of 470.

2] DOMS IPO price: The stationary brand has fixed DOMS IPO price at 750 to 790 per equity share.

3] DOMS IPO date: The public issue will open for subscruiption on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023.

4] DOMS IPO size: The stationary company aims to raise 1,200 crore from its public offer.

5] DOMS IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public offer comprises 18 shares of the company.

6] DOMS IPO allotment date: After T+3 listing becoming mandatory from 1st December 2023, the book build issue may finalise share allocation on Monday next week, ie.e on 18th December 2023.

7] DOMS IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the upcoming IPO.

8] DOMS IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] DOMS IPO listing date: In the wake of T+3 listing rule, the book build issue may list on 20th December 2023.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Dec 2023, 09:20 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App