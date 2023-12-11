DOMS IPO: GMP jumps. Price, date, other details of upcoming IPO

DOMS IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited is going to to hit primary market this week. As T+3 listing rule has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, this would be one of the first two public issues that will open for subscription on 13th December 2023 i.e. on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other public issue that will open on 13th December 2023 is India Shelter Finance Limited. DOMS IPO date of subcription opens on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023. The company has fixed DOMS IPO price at ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share.

Meanwhile, DOMS Industries shares are gaining strength in unlisted stock market after making debut last week. According to market observers, shares of DOMS Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹482 in grey market today.

Important DOMS IPO details 1] DOMS IPO GMP today: Acording to market observers, DOMS shares are available at a premium of ₹482 in grey market today, which is ₹12 higher from its weekend GMP of ₹470.

2] DOMS IPO price: The stationary brand has fixed DOMS IPO price at ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share.

3] DOMS IPO date: The public issue will open for subscruiption on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023.

4] DOMS IPO size: The stationary company aims to raise ₹1,200 crore from its public offer.

5] DOMS IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public offer comprises 18 shares of the company.

6] DOMS IPO allotment date: After T+3 listing becoming mandatory from 1st December 2023, the book build issue may finalise share allocation on Monday next week, ie.e on 18th December 2023.

7] DOMS IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the upcoming IPO.

8] DOMS IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] DOMS IPO listing date: In the wake of T+3 listing rule, the book build issue may list on 20th December 2023.

