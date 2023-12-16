DOMS IPO: GMP soars after strong subscription status. Focus shifts on share allotment, listing date
DOMS IPO GMP: Shares of the stationery brand are available at a premium of ₹528 in grey market today, say market observers
DOMS IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited ended on Friday last week. During three days of subscription from 15th to 18th December 2023, the public issue worth ₹1,200 crore got subscribed 93.40 times.
