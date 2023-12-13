DOMS IPO opens today. GMP, date, review, other details. Apply or not?
DOMS IPO GMP today: Shares of the stationary brand are available at a premium of ₹482 in grey market today, say market observers
DOMS IPO: As T+3 listing rule has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, the initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited would be one of the first two public issues that will open for subscription on 13th December 2023 i.e. today. Other public issue that will open on 13th December 2023 is India Shelter Finance Limited. DOMS IPO has opened today and it will remain open till 15th December 2023. The company has fixed DOMS IPO price at ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share.
