DOMS IPO: Share listing date today. GMP, experts see up to 65% listing gain

DOMS IPO: Listing date for DOMS Industries shares has been announced. As per the information available on BSE website, DOMS share price will list on BSE and NSE during special pre open session on 20th December 2023 i.e. today.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the equity shares of DOMS Industries Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities," BSE notice says.

According to stock market experts, DOMS IPO has received strong response from investors and Dalal Street mood is also positive. They said that DOMS IPO share price may open on Indian bourses at a premium of near 60 to 65 per cent. However, experts maintained that much will depend upon the market mood and may list up to 1,300 apiece levels if the market opnes positive during early morning deals on Wednesday. But, in case of tepid opening, DOMS IPO listing price may end up around ₹1,250 apiece levels.

DOMS IPO listing price prediction

Speaking in DOMS share price listing, Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360 said, "DOMS industries limited is engaged in design, development, manufacturing, and sales of a wide range of stationery and art products. It was incorporated in 2006. They are the 2nd largest player in India’s branded ‘stationery and art’ products market, with a market share of 12%. It is on an expansion spree to enhance its product range as well as capacity to meet the rising demand."

Amit Goel went on to add that DOMS Industries Limited is coming out with a combo of book building route IPO of fresh equity shares of ₹10 each worth ₹350 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) worth ₹850 crore. Thus overall, the company mulls mobilizing ₹1200 crore. It has announced a price band of ₹750 to ₹790 per share. From the net proceeds of the fresh equity issue, it will utilize ₹280 crore. for part financing proposed new project, and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Expecting strong debut of DOMS IPO, Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at Stoxbox said, "We expect the stock to list at a premium of around 60% to the issue price of ₹790 per share. We believe that the strong listing can be attributed to DOMS Industries’ commendable performance over the past three years, marked by significant growth in revenue and profitability. DOMS has emerged as the second largest player in India’s branded stationery and art products market, with a market share of around 12% by value in FY23."

Asked about the possible listing gain that one can expect, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Much will depend aupon the market mood as market ended lower on Monday after logging gains for seven straight weeks. Even on Tuesday, it recovered from early morning losses. I am expecting that DOMS IPO listing may take place at around ₹420 to ₹450 premium. This means, DOMS share price may open in ₹1,210 to ₹1,240 apiece levels."

DPMS IPO GMP today

Stock market observers said that DOMS share price is trading at a premium of ₹498 in grey market today. This means, DOMS IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹1,288, which is around 65 per cent higher from DOMS IPO price band of ₹750 to ₹790 per share.

So, both DOMS IPO GMP and experts are predicting up to 65 per cent listing gain for allottees.

