Dr Agarwal Healthcare IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Dr Agarwal Healthcare IPO allotment status : The Dr Agarwal Healthcare IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, February 3. Investors who applied for the Dr Agarwals IPO can check the Dr Agarwal Healthcare IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Temasek Holdings and TPG-backed company's initial public offering opened for subscription on Wednesday, January 29 and ended on Friday, January 31. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw decent response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (4.64 times), retail investors (41%), followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) (40%). Dr Agarwals IPO subscription status was 1.55 times on the third day, according to BSE data.

Investors can ascertain their share distribution and percentage by grasping the fundamentals of allocation. When verifying the IPO allotment status, it’s crucial to take into account the quantity of shares on offer. If applicants do not succeed in receiving shares, the company will commence a refund procedure. The shares that are allocated will be credited to the individual’s demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, February 4. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day.

Dr Agarwal Healthcare IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5.

How to check Dr Agarwal Healthcare IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? If you have applied for the Dr Agarwals IPO, you can do a Dr Agarwal Healthcare IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Step 1: Upon clicking the provided link, you can check the status using one of five different links.

Step 2: Once you have chosen one of the five URLs, select "Dr Agarwal IPO" from the dropdown menu labeled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To view the status, input your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If this option is chosen, start by entering the application number, then type in the captcha code. Hit "Submit."

- If you opt for the Demat Account option, provide the account details along with the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, input your PAN number as well as the captcha code. Click "Submit."

How to check Dr Agarwal Healthcare IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4: Put in your application number or PAN.

How to check Dr Agarwal Healthcare IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3: Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4: On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Dr Agarwal Healthcare IPO GMP today Dr Agarwal IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹402 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

Considering the grey market performance over the last nine sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downward today and appears to be on track for further declines. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, with the maximum reaching ₹54, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Dr Agarwal Healthcare IPO details

