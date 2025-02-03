Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO Listing: The equity shares of Dr Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd are set to be listed on stock exchanges tomorrow, February 4, after a lukewarm response to its initial public offering (IPO). Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO allotment was finalised on February 3.

The public issue was open for subscription from January 29 to January 31. Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO listing date is January 4.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a notice on BSE said.

Ahead of the share listing, Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). Here’s a look at what Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO GMP today ahead of listing signals.

Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO GMP Today Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Thus, considering Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price would be ₹402 per share, which is at par or equal to the IPO price.

Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO Details The bidding for Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO started on January 29 and ended on January 31. The IPO allotment was finalized on February 3 and the Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO listing date is February 4. Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO price band was set at ₹382 to ₹402 per share. The company raised ₹3,027.26 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 74.62 lakh equity shares worth ₹300 crore and offer for sale of 6.78 crore shares aggregating to ₹2,727.26 crore.

Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO was subscribed by 1.55 times in total. The retail investors’ portion was subscribed 41%, non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was booked 40%, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 4.64 times in total.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of the Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.