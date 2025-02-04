Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO listing date today; Latest GMP, experts signal muted share debut on Indian stock market

Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO Listing: The equity shares of Dr Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd will make their debut on the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received a lukewarm response. Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO listing date is today, February 4.

The public issue was open for subscription from January 29 to January 31, and the IPO allotment was finalised on February 3. Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO listing will take place today and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the equity shares of Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on BSE said.

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, February 4, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare share listing today, the stock is showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). Analysts also expect a muted listing Here’s a look at what Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO GMP today ahead of listing signals.

Advertisement

Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO GMP Today According to stock market observers, Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO Listing Price Considering Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price would be ₹402 per share, which is at par or equal to the IPO price.

Analysts also expect a muted Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO listing today.

Advertisement

“Considering the market trend and volatility, we are expecting a flat to negative listing of its issue price. Post listing, we also expect to see short term volatility, hence advice for non-allotted investors, to wait and watch. While allotted long term investors can continue to HOLD for long term perspective only,” said Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd.

According to him, ongoing market volatility along with 90% OFS offer and valuation raised concern to new IPO investors resulting in a modest subscription response from all sets of investors which was below company’s as well as market expectations.

Advertisement

“We believe Dr. Agarwal’s offer got low demand mainly on the back of market sentiments which is not in favour of investors as of now. While we believe the company brings investors and long term opportunity to invest in India’s largest eye care service chain by revenue in FY2024, holding a dominant 25% market share in the organized segment,” Tapse said.

Sagar Shetty, Research Analyst, StoxBox anticipates Dr Agarwal’s Health Care IPO to have a rather dull stock market debut due to several concerns.

Advertisement

“The muted premium on its issue primarily reflects weak market sentiment, emphasizing its high valuation, lower profitability, and significant promoter exit via the offer for sale (OFS). Considering these factors, along with a lower subscription rate of 1.5x, we advise participants to avoid the issue. We will reassess our rating based on the company’s sustained business performance in the upcoming quarters,” Shetty said.

Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO Details The bidding for Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO started on January 29 and ended on January 31. The IPO allotment was finalized on February 3 and the Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO listing date is February 4. Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

The company raised ₹3,027.26 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 74.62 lakh equity shares worth ₹300 crore and offer for sale of 6.78 crore shares aggregating to ₹2,727.26 crore. Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO price band was set at ₹382 to ₹402 per share.

Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO was subscribed by 1.55 times in total. The retail investors’ portion was subscribed 41%, non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was booked 40%, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 4.64 times in total.

Advertisement

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of the Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.