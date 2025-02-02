Dr Agarwal's Health initial public offering (IPO), which closed for bidding on January 31, witnessed a decent response from investors across all segments. All eyes are now on allotment of Dr Agarwal's Health IPO, which will be finalised on Monday, February 3.

By the final day of bidding, the issue received a strong response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 4.64 times, retail investors at 41 per cent, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 40 per cent. According to BSE data, Dr. Agarwal's IPO was subscribed 1.55 times on the third day.

Investors can determine their share allocation and percentage by understanding the basics of distribution. When checking the IPO allotment status, it's important to consider the number of shares available. If applicants are not allotted shares, the company will initiate a refund process. The shares that are allocated will be deposited into the individual's demat account.

The refund process for individuals who did not receive shares will start on Monday, February 3. Those who were allocated shares will have them credited to their demat accounts on the same day.

Here's step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status of Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO - If you have applied for the Dr Agarwals IPO, you can check the allotment status online today on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd or BSE.

Kfin Technologies Open Kfin Technologies website on any smart device. You can check status by using one of five different links. 3. After selecting one of the five URLs, choose "Dr Agarwal IPO" from the "Select IPO" dropdown menu.

4. Enter your PAN, Demat account number, or application number to check the status.

5.Enter the application number and then enter the captcha code. Click “Submit.” If you select the Demat Account option, enter the account details along with the captcha code. Then, click “Submit.” For the third option, which requires your PAN, enter your PAN number and the captcha code. Then, click “Submit.”

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Biocon plans to list biosimilars business on bourses by March 2026

BSE Open the official BSE allotment page on any smart device - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx The, click on ‘equity’ under Issue Type. Select ‘Dr Agarwal’s Health IPO' from drop down menu. Enter your PAN or application number. Then, click on ‘submit’. NSE Open NSE's official website - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp 2. To register with PAN, click the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

3. Enter password, user name and captcha.

4. Click on ‘submit’ to check allotment status.

Dr Agarwal Healthcare IPO GMP today Dr Agarwal IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹1.5, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹403.5 in the grey market according to investorgain.com

Considering the grey market performance over the last nine sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downward today and appears to be on track for further declines. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, with the maximum reaching ₹54, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.