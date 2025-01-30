Dr Agarwal’s Health Care IPO day 2: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Dr Agarwal's Health Care Limited opened on 29 January 2025 and will remain open until 5:00 PM on 31 January 2025. So, investors have just two days to apply for Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO. The company is offering its shares in the Indian primary market at ₹382 to ₹402 per equity share. Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO size is ₹3,027.26 crore, a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS). According to Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO subscription status, the book build issue has received a tepid response from investors as it had been booked only 7 per cent after the end of bidding on day one. Meanwhile, after the tepid response by investors, the grey market mood has gone down in Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO. According to stock market observers, Dr Agarwal's Health Care Limited shares are available at a premium of just ₹4 in the grey market today.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO GMP today As mentioned, Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹4, which is ₹6 lower than Wednesday's ₹10. Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO GMP has slipped from ₹55 to ₹4 in less than a week, which can cause public concern. However, they said that the sideways to negative trend on Dalal Street is also a reason for the crash in the grey market sentiments on Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO subscription status After day one of bidding, the book build issue had been subscribed 0.07 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been booked 0.11 times, and the NII segment of the initial public offer had been filled 0.06 times.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anand Rathi says, "At the upper band, the company is valued at 134x its FY24 EPS. Following the issuance of equity shares, the company's market capitalization stands at ₹1,26,983.7 million, with a market cap-to-sales ratio of 9.5 based on its FY24 earnings. The company has around 25% of its market share in its eye care-related services business. We believe the issue is richly priced and recommend a "Subscribe – Long Term" rating for the IPO."

Adroit Financial Services has also given a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "The last three fiscal average EPS and RoNW of the company are ₹3.21 and ₹11.06, respectively. The issue is priced at a P/BV of 7.96x based on its NAV of ₹50.53 as of March 31, 2024. The company generated 9.33% of the capital of the shareholders (ROE) in the last fiscal. With this, the company has generated a 14.61% return on capital deployed. The pre-IPO PE ratio is 130.44, based on FY24 earnings, which is higher than its peers. Although the valuations are elevated, investors may still choose to "Subscribe" to the IPO, recognizing its potential for sustained growth over the long term."

