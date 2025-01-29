Markets
Dr. Agarwal's Health Care IPO: Is a clearer vision on the horizon?
Mayur Bhalerao 4 min read 29 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryThe Indian eye care market offers significant growth potential, however, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care faces challenges, including a premium valuation and a weakening debt service capacity
Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care, India’s largest eye care chain by revenue and network size, is going public with plans to raise ₹3,027 crore. This issue will open for subscription on Wednesday and close on Friday.
