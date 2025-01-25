Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dr Agarwal's Health Care Limited is set to hit the Indian primary market next week. As per the schedule of the public issue, Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO will open on 29 January 2025 and remain open until 31 January 2025, which means the public issue will remain for bidders from Wednesday to Friday next week. The eye care service provider company has declared Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO price band at ₹382 to ₹402 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹3,027.26 crore from its public issue, a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS).

The upcoming IPO has already created a buzz in the grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of Dr Agarwal's Health Care Limited are available at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market today.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO details Here we list out important Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO details in 10 points:

1] Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market today.

2] Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO price: The eye care service provider company has declared a price band of ₹382 to ₹402 per equity share.

3] Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO date: The book build issue is opening on 29 January 2025 and will remain open until 31 January 2025.

4] Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹3,027.26 crore from its public issue, a mix of fresh shares and OFS. ₹300 crore is aimed at issuing fresh shares, whereas the rest, ₹2,727.26 crore, is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots; one lot will comprise 35 company shares.

6] Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment date: The most likely date for the announcement of share allocation is 3 February 2025.

7] Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India, Jefferies India, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

9] Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO listing date: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely date of Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO listing is 5 February 2025.

10] Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO review: The market capitalization of Dr Agarwals Healthcare IPO is ₹12698.37 crore.