Dr. Agarwal's Health Care IPO: High valuation calls for caution
Suchitra Mandal 6 min read 28 Jan 2025, 02:49 PM IST
- With a 25% share of the organized eye care market and a proven track record, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care IPO marks a significant moment for the specialized healthcare sector. However, a high premium may be a spoilsport.
Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) represents a milestone for India’s specialized healthcare sector. With a strong operational model, robust financials, and a clear growth strategy, the company is eyeing the pole position in the expanding eye care market.
